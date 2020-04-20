Ghana lifts lockdown after ‘enhanced testing’

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has lifted restrictions on movement in parts of the country that were under a partial lockdown.

Restrictions like a ban on social gatherings and closure of schools will remain in force, while border crossings will stay shut for two more weeks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The president said the decision follows a better understanding of the nature of the virus, success in containing its spread, an enhanced testing programme and the expansion of isolation and treatment centres.

The country has now recorded 1,042 cases of coronavirus and nine deaths. Over 60,000 samples have been tested in the country.

For a better society

Total Views: 62 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

