German envoy backs Amotekun Bill

The Deputy Chairman/ Deputy Majority Leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary Group was on a courtesy visit to the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa on Thursday.

He spoke on the theme, “Legislative Work at State Level.”

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly and its counterparts in the South West had on Monday organized a one-day public hearing on a Bill to give legal backing to the proposed law.

Frei who is a top functionary of the Christian Democratic Union, the Ruling Party in Germany which KAS is affiliated with, expressed his pleasure at the pace of development in Lagos.

Speaking on security, Rt. Hon. Obasa allayed the fears of the visitors, assuring him that Lagos is relatively safe and more calm than other big cities in the World.

On the delegation of the visit is Ms.Alexander Herr, the Deputy Consul General of the German Consulate in Lagos.