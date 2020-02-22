General Gowon charges stakeholders on peace, development of Nigeria

The National Chairman and Convener of the Nigeria Prays and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has appealed to the Bauchi governor not to relent in ensuring the maintenance of peace, unity, and security of the state in order to ensure the advancement and its progress.

He made the appeal while noting that Bauchi State has remained one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria in spite of the challenges facing the northeast region.

General Yakubu Gowon made the observation when he led officials of the group on a courtesy visit to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in Bauch.

He said the visit was to seek the support of the governor in ensuring the success of the Northeast Prayer Rally planned for the state.

On the ongoing developmental projects in the state, Yakubu Gowon observed that, with prayers, support and purposefulness, Governor Bala Mohammed would be able to provide the required services to the citizenry.

General Gowon explained, “Your Excellency, I have seen development in Bauchi state, we are confident that you will continue to execute projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the entire citizens of the state.”

He called on all Nigerians to join hands with relevant stakeholders for the progress and development of the nation.

Responding, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, reassured citizens of the state of equal treatment regardless of religious differences so as to ensure the maintenance of peace and security in the state.

The governor who acknowledged the contributions of General Yakubu Gowon to the stability, peace and development of the country, described justice and equity as key to ensuring peaceful coexistence among members of the society.

Gov. Mohammed added, “I am happy to welcome you Sir to our state on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state, prayers will no doubt assist us as leaders to provide the leadership that is required geared towards ensuring the welfare and well-being of the citizens.”

