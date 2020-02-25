Gbajabiamila emerges Champion Newspapers Democracy Icon of the Year

. As Speaker accepts recognition

. Awards ceremony holds March 20

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has emerged Champion Newspapers Democracy Icon of the Year 2019.

Gbajabiamila’s choice for the award was contained in a letter signed by the newspaper’s Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Already, the Speaker has accepted the award even as he commended the management of the newspapers for the recognition.

A letter conveying the acceptance which was signed by the Speaker’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji read: “I am directed to acknowledge with thanks your letter dated 27th January, 2020, on the above subject matter and to convey Mr. Speaker’s acceptance of the Champion Newspapers 2019 Democracy Icon of the Year Award.

“In view of the foregoing, kindly furnish the Office with all the necessary information towards this event. While thanking you once again for this recognition, please accept the assurances of the Hon. Speaker’s highest regards.

While justifying the choice of Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, the GMD noted: “On all scores, the findings of our Board of Editors, largely corroborated by that of independent assessors, confirm that your robust contributions to debates and sponsorship of bills as a member of the House of Representatives in the past 17 years have greatly deepened democracy in the country.

“We note, with delight sir, your remarkable zeal and commitment to the legislative agenda and oversight functions of the legislature, while you remain one of the very few lawmakers in the nation’s political history that had not switched parties since your first election to the Green Chamber in 2003 by the good people of Surulere 1 Constituency of Lagos State.

“Also, you have set an unassailable record by being the first member of the National Assembly to be elected Minority Leader, Majority Leader and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly, which speaks volume of your integrity, versatility, pedigree and the overwhelming confidence reposed by the honourable members in you in almost two decades”.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Edition of the Champion Newspapers Annual Awards where some reputable leaders, institutions and companies are recognized for their major contributions to the socio-economic and political developments of Nigeria will hold at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on March 20, 2020. Time is 5pm prompt.

Notable awardees in various categories are the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who was voted Governor of the Year; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Barr. Allen Onyema, who bagged the Champion Man of the Year; Fidelity Bank Plc emerged Bank of the Year and Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Bank CEO of the Year 2019.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc clinched the Insurance Company of the Year Award; the Director-General/CEO, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, is the Best Public Agency Manager of the Year, while the Universal Insurance Plc emerged the Best Innovative Company of the Year among other recipients.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the Chief Host; Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio is chairman of the occasion while Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe is the Special Guest of Honour.

