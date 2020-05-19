Gates Foundation denies offering lawmakers bribe to pass NCDC bill

The Country Director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Paulin Basinga said this while appearing before the House Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the bribery allegation leveled against the House by the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

Mr Basinga said his organization has always adhered strictly to professionalism in its dealings with other organizations in Nigeria.

This is even as the House gave the CUPP Spokesman till Thursday, 21 May to appear before it or send a presentation to it on the bribery allegation he made against it or the panel would be left with no option than to conclude its work without his input and submit its report to the House.

Basinga said: “Any such allegations are entirely false and without merit.

“To be clear, the Foundation has not offered any financial incentives to any member of Nigeria’s legislative branch for the passage of legislation nor has it offered any grants to organizations in Nigeria in connection with the same.

“The Foundation adheres to strict ethical and legal guidelines across all areas of its operations.

“What drives the Foundation’s work is the simple and compelling belief that all lives have equal value and that everyone deserves to lead a healthy productive life,” Mr Basingasaid.

Meanwhile, the Vanguard Newspapers apologized to the House for publishing the story without verifying its authenticity.

Besides tendering an apology before the Committee, the newspaper also published an apology on page 7 of the Monday 18 May 2020 edition, the Northern Region Editor of the paper, Soni Daniels told the panel.

According to him, the newspaper ensured that the bribery allegation story was not published after satisfying itself that there was no evidence to back the allegation.

It was for that reason that the news was not published in its hard copy the following day, but found it curious that the story made the online edition of the paper on the said day.

The newspaper assured that it will carry out its internal investigation to unravel how the story got published online.

Similarly, Daily Post, an online newspaper retracted the story after publishing the alleged $10m bribery grant to the House.

Its representative, George John, said a retraction of the story was published the following day the story was published after it also discovered that the bribery allegation could not be substantiated.

He said the bogus story was regretted and was not in the tradition of the online newspaper to indulge in activities capable of undermining the institution and the country at large.

The ad hoc panel refused to take the submission of Tochukwu Ohazurike the counsel of the spokesman of CUPP, who made the bribery allegation against the House and its leadership.

According to him, the Spokesman could not attend the hearing because the hearing is a subject of litigation.

He said his client had taken the matter being investigated to court, while the House has been served the court papers.

The chairman of the investigative panel, Henry Nwawuba, however, maintained that though he was just seeing the purported court papers for the first time at the hearing, the panel would not entertain any submission on behalf of the Spokesman or CUPP.

He said: “What you are trying to do is to thwart the process of this investigation to determine the veracity or otherwise of the allegation by CUPP Spokesman, that was an ambush and that is unacceptable.

“We give your client till Thursday to appear before the Committee or communicate through a presentation. Failure to do that, we will do our job, conclude the investigation and present our report to the House.”

The chairman also urged media houses to continue to partner with the Legislature in its effort to move the nation forward, while adding that thorough verification of issues should always be carried out before publication to avoid unnecessary clashes.