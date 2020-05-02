Ganduje to Buhari: Ease Kano lockdown

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to the Federal Government to relax the 14-day total lockdown imposed on the state.

Ganduje made the appeal four days after President Muhammadu Buhari imposed the total lockdown on the state for 14 days.

This was done as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus disease in the state.

It also came amid reports that over 640 persons had died and were buried in a matter of days in the state without the cause being traced.

It was in the midst of the shutdown of the laboratory of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in the state.

Ganduje, who was quoted by TheCable as making the appeal, was reported to have spoken at the inauguration of a panel to support the Kano State Task Force Technical Committee.

He said: “We would engage the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano. We are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items.

“We would love the Federal Government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting.

“It will also ease the economic hardship in the state.”

