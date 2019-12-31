Ganduje bows to pressure, suspends law against male, female boarding same tricycles in Kano

The Kano State Government has bowed to pressure by suspending its law banning opposite genders from boarding same tricycles.

The spokesperson of Kano State Hisbah Board, the agency responsible for implementing the law, Lawan Fagge, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday that the suspension followed intense meetings with the leadership of the AdaidataSahu Owners.

“The decision was taken after consultation with leadership of commercial tricycle operators who pleaded for extension of the implementation date from January 2020 to a much later date,” he said.

Late last week, the Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, announced that men and women would no longer be allowed to share the same commercial tricycles from January 2020.

IBN Sina revealed this at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

