Funeral Mass for Chief Ignatius Odunukwe held at Catholic Church of Assumption Falomo Ikoyi in Lagos

Chief Executive Officer Colonades hotel and Resorts limited Chief Charles Odunukwe (brother) his wife Mrs. Felicia Odunukwe. singing , during the funeral Mass Chief Ignatius Odunukwe ( the igbo billionaire that was murdered) held at at Catholic church of Assumption falomo ikoyi in Lagos 5/1/20/20 … PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Sir Orji Okoye, former Governor  of Anambra state  Mr Peter Obi, CEO  Colonades  hotel and Resorts  limited  Chief Charles  Odunukwe and Sir Okey Ezibe.

L-r…Group Managing director Champion newspapers limited  Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto iheakanwa, a guest , Chief Charles  Odunukwe and Lady Ada Smith.

L-r… Former Governor of Anambra state Mr Peter Obi, Chairman young Shall Grow Motors Chief Vincent Obianodo, National Coordinator Ndigbo Amaka  and progressive Union Nze Basil Osuokwu.

L-r… Mr Oscar Okeke his wife Mrs. Gloria Okeke, Hon princess Nikky Ugochukwu  all singing at the funeral mass .

L-r…  Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi  husband Chief Dominic Ekesi and others at the funeral mass.

L-r…  Lady Chinyelu  Annie Okonwko, husband Senator Annie Okonkwo and Others .

Cross Section of family members of late Chief Ignatius Odunukwe.

Chairman Seplat petroleum development company  Dr Ambrose B.C Orjiako  and her wife  Mrs Henrietta.

Cross section of families of late Chief Ignatius Odunukwe / guest ,during the funeral Mass Chief Ignatius Odunukwe ( the igbo billionaire that was murdered) held at   Catholic church of Assumption falomo ikoyi in Lagos on 5/1/20/20 …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

