Funeral Mass for Chief Ignatius Odunukwe held at Catholic Church of Assumption Falomo Ikoyi in Lagos

L-r… Sir Orji Okoye, former Governor of Anambra state Mr Peter Obi, CEO Colonades hotel and Resorts limited Chief Charles Odunukwe and Sir Okey Ezibe.

L-r…Group Managing director Champion newspapers limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto iheakanwa, a guest , Chief Charles Odunukwe and Lady Ada Smith.

L-r… Former Governor of Anambra state Mr Peter Obi, Chairman young Shall Grow Motors Chief Vincent Obianodo, National Coordinator Ndigbo Amaka and progressive Union Nze Basil Osuokwu.

L-r… Mr Oscar Okeke his wife Mrs. Gloria Okeke, Hon princess Nikky Ugochukwu all singing at the funeral mass .

L-r… Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi husband Chief Dominic Ekesi and others at the funeral mass.

L-r… Lady Chinyelu Annie Okonwko, husband Senator Annie Okonkwo and Others .

Cross Section of family members of late Chief Ignatius Odunukwe.

Chairman Seplat petroleum development company Dr Ambrose B.C Orjiako and her wife Mrs Henrietta.

Cross section of families of late Chief Ignatius Odunukwe / guest ,during the funeral Mass Chief Ignatius Odunukwe ( the igbo billionaire that was murdered) held at Catholic church of Assumption falomo ikoyi in Lagos on 5/1/20/20 …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

Total Views: 954 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

