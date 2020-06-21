Fuel-laden tankers explosion cause heavy traffic on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Multiple tanker accidents in Ojodu Berger, Kara bridge, involving four tankers are causing heavy traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The situation is being managed by Lagos State firefighters and traffic controller, the police, and federal road safety commission to ease vehicular movement.

Details of the incident are still yet unknown but a witness said the fire started after a loud bang.

However, some social media comments reveal that the incident started around 1 am.

For a better society

Total Views: 64 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

