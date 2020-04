From left, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Manager FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nkechi Ejesi; Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya; Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Ojeawe Ajulo at the presentation of Peak and Three Crowns milk cartons to support over 100,000 families in low-end communities and vulnerable groups in Lagos State in the fight against COVID-19 on April 8, 2020 .

