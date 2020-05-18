Fresh case of COVID-19 recorded in Ondo

DAMISI OJO ,Akure

In spite of various measures put in place by Ondo State government to curtail the spread of Corona Virus spreading across the globe, another fresh case has been confirmed in the Sunshine state.

The latest case was reportedly discovered at Oke Aro area of Akure, the state capital.

This has brought the cases in Ondo State to 20.

The State Commissioner for health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed this latest development.

He said the patient; a woman, was reported by a private hospital as a suspected case after which necessary test was conducted and it turned out positive.

Adegbenro said there was no plan to quarantine the private hospital but contact tracing had commenced to reduce the spread of the disease in Oke Aro community where the facility was situated.

