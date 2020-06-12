Fraud: EFCC convicts 88 persons In Edo, Delta, Ondo

ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

The Benin Zone, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it secured the conviction of 88 persons in court over cases bordering on corruption and fraud in the last one year.

The Head, EFCC Benin zone which comprises, Edo, Delta and Ondo States, Ahmed Danmusa who disclosed this in a press briefing, said of the total number of 1246 petitions received by the commission, 788 were found worthy for investigation while 132 cases outside its jurisdiction were referred to the police and other sisters agencies.

He pegged the total amount of money recovered at N303,828,641.00 including $7000 adding that the sum of N274,507,723.00 was returned to victims of crime while it got the final forfeiture of a 4- bedroom bungalow, petroleum filling station in Ughelli and Udu respectively in Delta State

Other items seized by the commission are: 14 exotic cars,, 10 laptops and 28 phones.

The anti- graft commission said it equally embarked on aggressive and rigorous enlightenment campaign to secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the quest to nip corruption in the bud.

“We urge the general public to be more vigilant and circumspect, so that they do not fall victim of this misguided elements who are bent on reaping where they did not sow”, he warned.

