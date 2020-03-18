Four internet fraudsters jailed one year each in Ilorin

MICHAEL OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office on Tuesday secured the convictions of four persons charged for the offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related Offences.

The defendants in the case, Atanda Femi Benjamin, Sadiku Muniru Dolapo, Olapade Oladimeji Solomon and Atoyebi Samson were convicted and sentenced after a Kwara State High Court Presided over by Justice Adenike Akinpelu found them guilty of the offence.

The Charge against Sadiku reads: “That you, SADIKU MUNIRU DOLAPO (ALIAS; CANDACE SHEPLY), sometime in 2018, at Ilorin, within the judicial division of the High Court, while acting as candace shelly a white Caucasian: with Gmail account [email protected] did cheat by fraudulently inducing one Terry Rikerd in delivering to you sum of N2,800,000.00 ( Two Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) which you converted to Naria and lodged in your Guarant Trust Bank account N0:0165061811 under the guise of being in a romantic relationship and stranded in Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the Penal Code”

The charge against Samson reads “That you, Atoyebi Samson (William Grover), Sometime in July 2019, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court did cheat by personation when you pretended to be one William Grover a white female with Gmail account [email protected], and fraudulently deceived Charles wood an American Citizen, to send $500.00(Two Hundred Dollar) worth of gift card after you made him believe you were a girl in love with him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 324 of the same Penal Code”

Delivering the Judgment on Tuesday, Justice Akinpelu said: “The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses in the matter were not challenged nor contradicted by the accused persons even when the Court gave them liberty to do so “

“This honourable Court is of the view the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused persons, this Court found you guilty of the offence of cheating by impersonation and hereby convicted accordingly”.

The Judge also ordered that an expensive car, Laptops and mobile phones recovered from the convicts be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

