The former Jigawa State Speaker, Alhaji Adamu Ahmed is dead.

He died in a hospital after suffering from yet to be disclosed illness.

He served as Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly for eight years during the tenure of Dr. Sule Lamido (2007-2015).

For a better society

Total Views: 83 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn