Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been buried.

We reports that Ajimobi who died on Thursday was buried some minutes after 10am.

The remains was buried amid tight security.

Our correspondent reports that a prayer is to be offered at 12 pm at his Mosque, Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke Ado, Ibadan.

Details later…

For a better society

Total Views: 61 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn