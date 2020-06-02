Former Dangote Company Secretary, Chioma Madubuko, is dead

The top Lagos socialite died yesterday at Reddington Hospital,Lagos, after a prolonged illness according to a source close to the family.

Until her death, she remained a role model to budding Nigerian and African women due to her sterling qualities and life of service to humanity.

Mrs. Madubuko had resigned from the services of the Company effective 24 January, 2020 after working meritoriously for about 12years.

She will be remembered as a wife, mother, sister and friend who positively impacted many lives.

A formal official announcement on her passage and burial arrangements is being awaited.