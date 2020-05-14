Football in England: Government ‘opens door for safe return in June’

The government says it is “opening the door” for the return of professional football in England in June.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Thursday’s meeting with the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League had “progressed plans”.

He added that plans for the sport to resume should “include widening access for fans to view live coverage”.

Meanwhile, England’s deputy chief medical officer said any return would be “slow” and “measured”.

The Premier League met on Monday to discuss “Project Restart” and hopes for a return to action on 12 June, with matches played behind closed doors.

“We all agreed that we will only go ahead if it is safe to do so and the health and welfare of players, coaches and staff comes first,” said Dowden.

“It is now up to the football authorities to agree and finalise the detail of their plans, and there is combined goodwill to achieve this for their fans, the football community and the nation as a whole.

“The government and our medical experts will continue to offer guidance and support.”

He added that plans to return should “ensure finances from the game’s resumption supports the wider football family”.

The next meeting of Premier League clubs will take place on Monday, when top-flight players may return to initial group training under social distancing protocols.

Footballers have so far been limited to individual training but Premier League bosses hope a first phase of team training, under strict guidelines and restricted to 75 minutes, can begin next week.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, said: “There will be small, carefully measured, step-wise approaches to see what can be achieved safely. The first of those is to return safely to training, still observing social distancing.

“We will have to see how that goes before we can even think about moving on to the return of competitive football matches.”

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and most teams have nine fixtures left to play.

Brighton had a third player test positive for coronavirus earlier in May and boss Graham Potter is wary about a return to action.

“We are in uncharted territory. It’s a hugely complex situation,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to call one day to the next. The general will from all the clubs is to play out the season as close to the format as possible. Whatever date that is remains to be seen.

“We are sanitising the environment. The players are not coming in for any length of time.

“It will be as safe as it is made to be. The challenge will be when [we have] contact, larger groups and different teams. We need to see where we are on Monday and then Tuesday.”

He added: “There are concerns, of course. We have come out of lockdown. The situation is not totally resolved.

“I have a young family. My wife’s family has health issues. We are human beings.”

