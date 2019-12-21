FMDQ, six listed coys bag CAMCAN awards

FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc and six listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), were recently recognized for their outstanding performances despite the harsh operating environment.

The awards were offered to the winning companies, following strict analysis of the firms’ performance by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) in their respective sectors, having been compared with other competing firms in their diverse groupings.

The CAMCAN‘s best profitable company on NSE in 2018 was conferred on Dangote Cement Plc, which was described as controlling 25 per cent of the equities market total capitalization.

Nestle Plc was recognized as the most profitable company in the Consumer goods Sector of Nigeria’s economy, while Seplat Petroleum Development Company was recognized as the most profitable company in the Nigeria’s oil/gas sector.

Also, Access Bank Plc bagged the CAMCAN 2019 Award as the bank in Nigeria that recorded lowest Non Performing Loan (NPL), Zenith Bank Plc received the most profitable bank in Nigeria award for 2018 financial year, while Transcorp Plc also got the exalted CAMCAN 2019 award as the most improved company in the year.

Presenting the awards, to the winners, The Patron of the association who also doubled as the Managing Director, APT Securities, Mallam Garba Kurfi ,lauded the listed firms and the FMDQ Securities Exchange plc , for their outstanding performance in development of Nigeria’s economy.

The awardees expressed their gratitude to the association, promising to continue to strive in their efforts to sustain and improve in their performances.

