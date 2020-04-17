FMDQ Exchange admits Flour Mill’s bonds, Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, others

This was approved by Board Listings and Markets Committee of the Exchange.

Notably, the Exchange had in December 2018 admitted the Flour Mills of Nigeria Series 1 & 2 ₦20.11 billion bonds. Proceeds from these bonds will be used to refinance the food giant’s short-term debt obligation as well as support its working capital.

This is also part of the exchange’s Commitment to providing uninterrupted services to all stakeholders in light of the activation of remote working for employees of FMDQ Holdings Plc as part of steps taken by the Group to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group’s wholly owned subsidiary.

The Exchange also admitted for listing on its platform, the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 6 162.72 million Units of ₦100.00 each at ₦109.72 under the ₦200.00 billion Issuance Programme.

The Chapel Hill NIDF, which is the pioneer Infrastructure Debt Fund in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, has its investment focus on the traditional infrastructure sectors, primarily transport, power, renewable energy, utilities, energy infrastructure, logistics and other public-private-partnership type investments.

The Fund aims to enable investors access infrastructure as an asset class, while providing returns available from long-dated infrastructure debt investments.

In the same vein, the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited ₦0.32 billion Series 7 and ₦6.64 billion Series 8 Commercial Papers (CP) under the ₦100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme was also admitted for quotation on the platform of FMDQ Exchange.

These listings and quotation by these corporates continue to validate FMDQ Exchange as the choice platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and recording of financial securities in the Nigerian financial market.

In turn, FMDQ Exchange strives to remain innovative even as it continues to provide timely and cost-efficient services, as may be necessary, to support its stakeholders, particularly issuers and investors, towards accessing capital, managing risks and invariably, improving their corporate profile.

As has become tradition for FMDQ Exchange, these securities shall be availed benefits of FMDQ Exchange’s prestigious listings and quotations service including global visibility through the FMDQ Exchange website and systems, governance, credible price formation and continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, amongst others.