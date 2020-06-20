Flooding: Edo govt warns residents against dumping of refuse in waterways

As the rains intensify in Edo State, the government has warned residents, especially those living in flood-prone areas, to desist from dumping refuse in water ways, noting that the indiscriminate dumping of dirt and refuse into gutters and other water channels can cause blockage, leading to avoidable flooding.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government has taken serious measures to mitigate the impact of flooding in Edo, including improvement of the state’s drainage systems and the completion of erosion and flood control projects in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Osagie reassured that all relevant agencies of government have been put on alert to adequately respond to any unforeseen occurrence during heavy downpours.

According to him, “Some sites which have been completed to mitigate flooding in the state include sites at Oshiobugie Flood and Gully Erosion plain, Auchi; Queen Ede Flood and Gully Erosion plain, Benin City and Ekehuan Road Gully/ West Moat Flood and Gully Erosion catchment, Benin City, among others.”

He also advised members of the public to avoid walking or driving in the rain, especially near drainage channels, adding, “Although our children are temporarily not going to school as a result of restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, parents must avoid sending children on errands when it is about to rain or immediately after rainfall.

He warned against walking in floodwaters because of live electric cables, to avoid electrocution and advised residents to switch off all utilities in the building once it starts to rain.

Osagie added, “While we all strive to remain safe during the rainy season, we must however stop the indiscriminate disposal of wastes and ensure that our gutters are properly cleared to avoid flooding.”

