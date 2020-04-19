First suspected case of Coronavirus recorded in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Borno State has recorded first suspected case of Coronavirus from a medical health worker who have been suspected to have died of the virus from Pulka town of Gwoza local government area of the state.

The suspect, a retired Nurse from the state Hospitals Management Board three years ago, has been working with an International Non- Governmental Organisation (INGO), MSF (Doctors without border) in Pulka town of Gwoza local Government area which plays host to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The deceased was said to have bought into the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) from Pulka three days ago and died to a suspected Covid 19 disease Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, a friend to the deceased Nurse said, “On receiving the news of his dead I rush to his house in Umaru Shehu Hospital staff quarters this morning but we saw the gate was locked and they denied us entry into the hospital. I call on one of our classmates, a nurse in the UMTH and he told me that yes he was suspected to have died of corona virus”.

“The nurse asked us not to come for his burial, as his corpse will buried by professional medical personnel and asked us to pray for him wherever we may be, adding that as he was speaking to me his house was been fumigated and all those that had contact with him are being trace for isolation and possible testing to avoid the spread of the disease’., he added.

Already Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, and other parts of the state have been thrown into confusion, as a result of the suspected case of the corona virus

Also confirming the incident, the Borno State Chairman of the high- powered committee on the mitigation and control of Coronavirus, Alhaji Umar Usmsn Jadafur, after a three hour closed- door meeting with his committees members at Government House, Maiduguir,i said, “We have collected the sample of the deceased suspect and we are waiting for a confirmation from the NCDC”

The chairman of the committee, who is also the Deputy Governor of Borno State said, “We have put in place necessary measures to make sure that the disease did not spread. I urge the general public to maintain all preventive measures’.

