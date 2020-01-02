First Lady of Lagos State , Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, visit 1st Baby of the Year 2020 in Lagos

From left : Mr. Oluwadamilare Agede, Baby’s Father, Mrs. Olubukola Agede, New Born Baby’s Mother, Dr(Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, carry Baby Agede, Born at 12:01 am, Weight : 2kg & Male, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, wife of Deputy Governor and Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health, at Ijede General Hospital, during the Goodwill visit to Public Hospitals in Lagos State to Welcome the 1st Baby of the Year 2020 by Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu….PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

