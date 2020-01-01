First Bank staff planned Mpape branch robbery – Police make revelations

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recovered four locally made pistols, one Peugeot 206 car and two daggers from the suspects arrested for the December 28 foiled First Bank robbery.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, made the disclosure at a news briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He confirmed that four suspects were nabbed and that a staff of the bank was arrested as the mastermind of the robbery operation.

Ciroma said: “Following the police arrest of four dare-devil armed robbery suspects during a foiled attempt to rob a bank at Mpape on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, the FCT Police Command has commenced discreet investigation that has so far led to the recovery of three additional locally fabricated pistols and some dangerous weapons from the hideouts of the suspects.

“Further details have also emerged on how the operation was planned. It important to state that one Larry Ehizo ‘m’ 30 years, a staff of the bank, has been arrested as the mastermind of the robbery operation.

“Other suspects arrested are: one Princewill Obinna ‘m’ 24years, Timothy Joe ‘m’ 21years, and Elijah David ‘m’ 19 years Exhibits recovered include: Four(4) locally made pistols, one Peugeot 206 with reg. no. SBG 752 FP, two (2) cutlasses, two(2) daggers, one(1) axe, one(1) plier, one (1) infinix note phone and one(1) saw blade. Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang who are at large.”

