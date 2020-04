The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja was up in flame in the early hours of Wednesday.

Although the cause of the fire was not known, it was reported that the Federal Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Police Force and Abuja Environmental Protection Board, responded.

The office is located at the Treasury House, Abuja.

