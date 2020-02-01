Fire engulfs bags of Indian hemp in Ekiti NDLEA office

Bags of Indian hemp loaded at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, office were yesterday engulfed by fire at the headquarters of the agency in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

The fire incident, which consumed many bags of the hemp in the agency, took the officers of the command by surprise for some hours.

Residents of the area located along Akinsola Street, Olorunsogo Quarters, Off Iworokoro road, were the first set of people who assisted the command with water to put the fire under control before the Ekiti Fire Service got to the scene.

As at 3.30 p. m, the truck of the fire service was still running in front of the agency, putting out the fire.

Efforts by newsmen to find out the cause of the fire were rebuffed by the agency personnel as only the fire service men and their firefighting equipment were allowed into the compound as the gate was neatly closed from the public.

As at the time the fire incident started, there was thick smoke and smell of the cannabis sativa oozing out to the public.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the command, Mr. Peter Njokwu, said he had not been briefed on the fire incident.

