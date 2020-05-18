Finally Waziri Bulama assumes office as APC National Secretary

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

After several setbacks, Arc. Waziri Bulama has finally taken the oath of office as the new acting National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A section of the party leadership, led by the National Vice Chairman from the North-east, Mustapha Salihu, had consistency opposed the appointment of Arc Bulama as the party’s scribe.

However, the swearing ceremony which took place at the party national secretariat, Monday in Abuja, conducted by the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had two governors of Borno, Prof Babagana Zulum and Gombe, Mohammed Inuwa, in attendance.

There was, however, a mild drama before the inauguration as the North-east Vice Chairman, Comrade Mustapha, who was also in attendance asked the National Chairman of the party to stop the inauguration and asked journalists to leave the hall for a five -minute meeting but the said meeting lasted more than 30 minutes before newsmen were asked to enter the hall for media coverage.

Speaking before the inauguration, Comrade Oshiomhole said “the party had meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor of Yobe and also consulted other stakeholders of the party where they came to a conclusion that Arc. Waziri Bulama should be admitted as the acting National Secretary of the party pending the ratification by the National Convention.”

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration, Gombe State Governor, Mohammed Inuwa, said he has known the new national secretary for more than 40 years, adding that Bulama’s coming onboard will add value to the leadership of APC.

Governor Inuwa said: “I am very happy that it ended this way. It took sometimes for us to have this replacement but what is more important is that at the end of the day we are able to come to a resolution and the new National Secretary has been sworn in today.

“We hope he will work with other leaders and consolidate on the gains of the party. I know Architect Buluma in the last 40 years. I Know that he is the person of impeccable character, a person that you can vouch for and is very hardworking.

\”He knows what to do. In fact, he has already started doing that trying to work and carry everybody around so that APC should deliver on its mandate and that is what he going to do.”

Responding, the new national secretary said he has no agenda of his own, promising to work along with other party executives to move the party forward.

Bulama, who lauded the contributions of the founding fathers of the APC and the feat the current NWC has been able to achieve, assured further that he will do everything possible to bring about the needed unity in the APC.

