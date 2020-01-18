Finally, Kanu announces date to visits Nigeria

The Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday announced that he will attend his parents’ burial slated for February 14, 2020.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful who confirmed this in a statement on Friday, said they will be buried according to their customs and traditions.

We had reported that Nnamdi kanu lost his father Eze Israel Kanu, four months after his mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu’s died.

The terse statement reads, “The burial of our leader’s parents will be 14th of February 2020.

“We are not going to disclose our security arrangements because they are much enemies who wish to destroy or destabilize every effort made for the successful burial of the father and mother of our leader

“IPOB is on ground and nothing will change our resolve to protect the environment.

“We are peaceful and will maintain it to last point. But nobody should try IPOB.”

