Fidelity Bank appoints new Non-Executive Director

COMFORT EKELEME

Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Alhaji Isa Mohammed Inuwa as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The appointment, which was been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) took effect from January 22, 2020.

Inuwa’s appointment was announced in a statement released by the bank to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) and signed by the Company secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje.

Mohammed Inuwa has a multi-industry work experience spanning over 35 years in the banking and oil and gas industries with a significant portion of time spent in executive and strategic roles covering management, finance, strategy, corporate services, compliance, audit, and information technology.

He statutorily retired in June 2019 as Chief Operating Officer/Group Executive Director, Corporate Services at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) where he worked for over a decade.

In the financial services industry, Inuwa’s experience spans commercial banking, Merchant banking, and Development Finance, with requisite knowledge and experience in retail and commercial banking, operations, international trade finance, agricultural finance, treasury, and corporate banking.

He started out as a banker with Union Bank of Nigeria Plc where he did his mandatory youth service programme and worked at the defunct Bank for Credit and Commerce International (BCC) and International Merchant Bank (IMB).

Inuwa rose to the pinnacle of the banking profession with his appointment as Managing Director, Intercity Bank Plc in 1991. Upon leaving Intercity Bank, he worked briefly as a self-employed financial consultant, providing research and advisory services in project finance, process re-engineering, strategy development and public policy impact analysis before being appointed through a formal selection process, as Executive Director, Operations, Bank of Agriculture (BoA) in 2005.

Inuwa is an active fundraiser for several orphanages and Trustee of two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO); Children with Special needs, an NGO on Autism and Asma’u Usman Memorial Foundation, an NGO that is involved in economic empowerment, education and poverty alleviation.

The new Fidelity director has a BSc in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Masters degree from Stirling University, Scotland. He has attended several courses and executive management programmes at Wharton, Oxford University, Euromoney, INSEAD, IMD and other high profile global institutions.

For a better society

Total Views: 97 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

