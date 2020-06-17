FG unveils plan to rescue power sector

UGO AMADI

Worried about the poor and epileptic state of the nation’s power sector, the Federal Government has reeled out the recovery plan to save the sector from immediate collapse.

This as the Senate President Ahmad Lawan has lamented that Nigeria loses about $29 billion yearly to irregular and poor power supply.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed disclosed the Federal government plans while speaking in an investigative public hearing on a motion entitled: “Power Sector Recovery Plan and the Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic” organised by the Senate Committee on Power,

She said the picture was not as gloomy as being painted since the Federal Government had embarked on series of recovery plans for the sector.

The minister said part of the recovery plan for the sector was the N1.3tn already facilitated for it from the World Bank and other international creditors as payment assurance facility.

The minister said, “Work on revamping the power sector is in progress and will start bearing fruits in no distant time.”

Also speaking the Senate President Ahmad said the country has spent N1.8 trillion on power since 2015 without anything to show for it

He said while he could not call for reversal of the privatisation of the sector by the Federal Government, there ought to be a review of the exercise to stop huge financial losses to the government on monthly.

He said instead of the power situation in the country to improve after privatisation as expected, the prospects of the sector have continued to dim with attendant losses.

According to him, the Share Purchase Agreement among the Federal Government, Distribution Companies (DisCos), Generating Companies (GenCos), during the exercise is responsible for the loss of between N12billion and N15 monthly.

He insisted that the country could not be competitive or make sustainable progress without sustainable power.

Lawan said: “So, for us in the National Assembly, particularly in the Senate, we have been very concerned. I believe that we all understand how Nigeria has remained undeveloped, especially when we are talking about manufacturing, empowering our artisans, the vulcanisers, the barbers. Nigeria cannot be competitive.’’

