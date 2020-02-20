FG to establish agricultural processing zones in all Senatorial Districts

SUNDAY ODE, Abuja

The Federal Government said Wednesday that it is set to establish agricultural processing zones in all Senatorial districts across the country.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, revealed this to State House correspondents while briefing them on the activities of his Ministry in the past 100 days.

The Minister said he had briefed Cabinet on the same issue, during the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari,

He said: “We briefed Council on how far in implementing the priorities of government and basically we elaborated on one of the priorities given to our Ministry is the activation of the private sector led special economic zones.

“That already is in progress, with regards to one issue that has been in the headlines lately, is the establishment of agricultural processing zones in each Senatorial District.

“The Ministry is already working on that. We have employed consultants who are now going round and looking at each of the Senatorial Districts, with a view to knowing what agricultural processing zone will be set up in each Senatorial zone.”

The Minister further said government is working to ensure that it provides credit to investors, through the Bank of Industry.

He said ten million medium and small-scale enterprises would benefit from the proposed credit scheme.

He also said the country intends to raise $500 million from the African Development Bank for technological innovation in the country.

