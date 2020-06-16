FG slams indefinite ban on ExecuJet Airline for flying Naira Marley to Abuja

The Ministry of Aviation has suspended ExecuJet Airline indefinitely for false information and for flying Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert on June 12.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle.

He said, “Ministry of Aviation has suspended operations of the ExecuJet indefinitely for providing false information to convey Naira Markey to Abuja for a concert.

“The flight was initially approved to convey a service Justice from Lagos to Abuja.”

It would be recalled that in line with the rules to enforce the rules of observing social distancing to curb the CoVID-19 pandemic , the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team on Covid -19 had on Sunday closed down the popular Jabi Lake Mall for violating the Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public and social gatherings and also the dusk to down curfew in place as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded pandemic Corona Virus in the territory.

Speaking to news men in Abuja after sealing the mall leader of the Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah lamented that despite many warnings from the presidential Task Force and the FCT Administration on guide lines to operate, the management of the Jabi Lake mall chose to encourage and permits a concerts by their customer Naira Marley and also conducting business activities to exceeding the normal hours allowed by the authorities.

He further disclosed that the administration has secured a judgement from a mobile court headed by Magistrate Idayat Akonni who sat in the malls premises in Jabi to seal up the mall for two weeks for default of the COVID 19 protocols bearing three count charges on the Mall.

Attah Ikharo who explained that the seal up order was necessitated by the the unlawful and embarrassing event at the mall Friday night.

When asked if the FCT administration plans to declare Marley wanted, Attah noted:

“ He flew in to Abuja Friday from Lagos and returned back same day to the nations forma Capital City. we are convinced that the Lagos state govt who had in recent past had unpleasant experience with the artist will do the needful since he also breached the interstate travel ban which applies to lagos state “.

