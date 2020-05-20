FG receives 292 evacuees from S/Arabia

The Federal Government on Tuesday received a batch of 292 stranded Nigerians from Saudi Arabia.

The evacuees with a large number of nursing mother and children were flown to Abuja.

Already, the country has successful evacuated Nigerians from United Arab Emirate (265); United Kingdom (253) and the United States (160).

The latest returnees bring to 970 the total number of stranded Nigerians who have been evacuated.

According to the verified twitter handle of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the returnees are doing well and have all settled down in hotels for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“We received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudi Government transported them to Abuja. A large number are nursing mothers and children and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14 days quarantine,” he tweeted.

