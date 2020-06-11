FG raises Covid-19 testing laboratories to 33

From Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF Mr. Boss Gidan Mustapha on Thursday said that the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus has established 33 centres across the federation for testing of the disease.

The SGF who doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force putting up regulations and other measures to combat the spread of the disease also said that the overall national response strategy in tackling the disease is based on signs data from other countries as well as protocols issued by the World Health Organization.

He spoke at an interactive meeting organized by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Covid-19 probing the funds and other national resources put into the fight against the novel respiratory disease in Nigeria.

The SGF told the lawmakers that they had put in aggressive measures to contain the spread of the disease adding that despite the efforts, the disease has continued to spread astronomically in the country.

He also informed that there are currently 13,870 000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the country and added that plans are at an advanced stage to invite the Director-General of the West Africa Health Organization into the country to complement these efforts.

On the powers of the state government to make regulations in the fight against the pandemic, he said that they have powers under the concurrent list to make such regulations.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee Hon.Haruna Mshelia and the other lawmakers who queried the PTF Chairman and some Ministers in his team however insisted that the task team must ensure standardization and allow the appropriate authorities to take charge of these regulations for proper responses by the citizens.

The lawmakers also called on them to ensure a proper accountability in the disbursement of any fund or funds that had accrued to the government in the fight against the pandemic.

