FG insists on Nuclear Plant in A’Ibom, against community resistance

Begins sensitization campaigns

Against the initial resistance and criticism against citing a nuclear plant in Akwa Ibom State, the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) has began an awareness and enlightenment campaign on nuclear energy power project in Oku Iboku community in Itu LGA of the state.

Recall that the proposal to site a nuclear Plant in the state, introduced in 2016 met with resistance from elders of Akwa Ibom State, civil liberty organizations, traditional institutions and even international agencies, including the Russian Ministry of Environment.

Organizers of the awareness campaign which began in Uyo on Thursday, gathered traditional rulers, community leaders, women, youth, professionals, political class with Itu Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Etetim Onuk, discussing on the benefit of nuclear energy.

In his opening remarks at the awareness campaign, the Project Manager, Nigeria Nuclear Power, Prof. Matthew Agu, who spoke on the theme “Sustainable and Reliable Energy for Economic Growth.” said there were numerous benefits of nuclear power plant in a locality.

Agu said that nuclear energy was friendly, safe and cheapest than thermal and solar, stressing that nuclear energy was quite environmental friendly.

His words “The Nuclear Power Energy industry plays an important role in the social economic growth of the country.

“This ranges from job creation, provision of basic amenities to generation of substantial domestic economic value in electricity sales and revenue.

“A recent analysis has found that nuclear power plants create some of the largest economic benefits compared to other electric generating technologies due to their size and number of workers needed for the operation of the plants.

” Operation of nuclear plant requires 800 to 1, 200 direct permanent jobs per reactor,” Agu said.

He explained that the challenge confronting the establishment of nuclear plant in spite of the numerous benefits was people acceptance.

The project manager urged the people of Oku Iboku community and the entire Akwa Ibom people to accept the proposed plant in their community as it would improve on their living standard.

Prof. Okon Ansa, who presented a paper on behalf of Itu Concerned Patriot, said that the concern of the people was on the issue of safe storage of waste material.

Ansa said that in case of accident in nuclear plant, the country has no ability to manage the emergency crisis that may emanate from the nuclear plant.

The Patriot insisted that the establishment of nuclear plant would pose threat to national security because the nuclear plant materials could enter wrong hands, adding that the communitues would be hindered of their means of livelihood which is fishing and farming.

“Notwithstanding the numerous advantages of generating power from a nuclear plant as canvassed by NAEC in this enlightenment campaign.

“We feel very strongly and professionally that it will be counter productive to site such a plant in the State in view of the aforementioned issues.

“It is necessary to note that no matter the correctness of technical, economic and legal considerations in the sitting of any project.

“The granting of social license (acceptance) by the people is paramount for project sustainability.

“We strongly believe that we are speaking the minds of Akwa Ibom citizens in this submission and posterity will exonerate us from blame for the negative consequences of any inadvertent nuclear disaster,” Ansa said.

In his part, , the Executive Chairman of Itu Local Government Council, Mr Etetim Onuk, expressed deep concerns and fears over the proposed siting of a nuclear energy power project in Oku Iboku Community, by the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC).

Onuk said though it was gladdening to be remembered in the scheme of things by the Federal Government, it was however disheartening to note that the nuclear plant proposed to be built in Itu Local Government was not without grave dangers to the residents.

“Without sounding immodest, let me state emphatically that from the conception of this idea to site a nuclear plant in some parts of Itu Local Government Area, the elders, stakeholders, traditional ruler and the political class had risen in unison to oppose it.

“As we all know, Akwa Ibom State is a major oil and gas producing community, as such the Federal Government should be thinking of establishing refineries and gas turbines, instead of introducing an anti-people projects,” Onuk said.

For a better society

Total Views: 61 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

