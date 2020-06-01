FG gives update on Madagascar’s alleged COVID-19 cure

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Monday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Ehanire said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has also collected samples.

“The Madagascar herb has been transferred to the Ministry of Health, NAFDAC has collected samples, the NIMR will also receive samples as well as the Ministry of Science and Technology for evaluation.”

Also speaking, Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, disclosed that Nigeria has 112 treatment and isolation centres with 5,322 beds.

“We are working with 19 local firms to review herbal remedies for coronavirus” –

“Nigeria now has 112 treatment and isolation centres with 5,322 beds. As the number of confirmed cases continue to rise, state governments are advised to expand treatment centres.”