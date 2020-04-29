FG clarifies reasons schools won’t reopen now

The Federal Government has reiterated that schools will not open soon.

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made this known while responding to a question during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that no date has been picked because children could be endangered.

Nwajiuba said, “The president actually addressed the issue of the opening of the economy gradually. Until that is done, we can’t foresee or immediately tell you when all the schools will be reopened.

“It will not be proper for us to simply give you a date. It has to be in tandem with these opening terms. We don’t want to put our children at risk. None of these schools can function on their own without the society.”

The Minister also explained that the West African Examinations Council has not cancelled examination as speculated.

According to him, students will sit for their exams when the government was sure to have taken good care of the pupils.

He noted that the exams was postponed indefinitely so that a definite date would be picked.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announced a gradual lockdown relaxation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

