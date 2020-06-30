Fela Durotoye to speak at US alumni association webinar on leadership in Lagos

The key speaker of the virtual meeting is renowned Management Consultant and Executive Leadership Coach, Fela Durotoye.

Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate, Lagos, Russel Brooks, is the guest of honour, at the event billed for, Thursday, July 2 July, 2020.

The main objective of the programme, is part of training activities, organized by the group’s leadership, to equip members, with relevant resources, that will enable them to contribute, significantly towards the development of the country.

President of the group, Dr Jude Ememe said ‘ the association undertakes regular trainings to empower members with knowledge and skills, to be effective in their various social transformation programmes and projects. Areas of training include grant writing, leadership, networking, technology, poverty eradication, mental health among others. Our members are in diverse fields and we attempt to accommodate diverse interest in our training.’

‘Specifically the webinar is designed to expose members to contemporary ideas in management thinking and practices. This era requires new strategies and approaches to be more effective in social transformation activities. The event will also afford members the opportunity to discuss management and leadership challenges with Durotoye , a notable management consultant.’

Ememe, a financial management consultant noted that ‘corporate sustainability and success in a COVID business environment requires organizations to be adaptive and capable of pursuing measures that will enable them to survive.’

According to him overcoming the business challenges that lie ahead has substantial implications for business leaders because leaders are expected to undertake measures to respond to the complexities resulting from this pandemic.

‘This webinar is designed to challenge members to reposition for the challenges ahead, with appropriate leadership skills.’

The association, according to him was inaugurated in 2017 by former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington..

‘It is as an umbrella organization that enhances collaboration among the various exchange groups. Members are fellows that are privileged to have undergone US government-sponsored programmes in the US and come back with enhanced skills and knowledge for national development.’

‘The association was established to enable fellows to synergize for more effectiveness in their various public projects. Such collaborations are quite useful in articulating and implementing programs. Currently many members are networking their talents, skills and resources for greater societal influence across the country, ’ Dr Ememe added.

‘There are over 20 various Exchange programs including, The International Visitors Leadership Program(IVLP) Fulbright Junior Scholar Development, Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Program, Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant, Fulbright Science and Technology, Mandela Washington Fellowship, Techwomen, Fortune 500 Women and Study of US Institutes.’

Others are the ‘Young African Leadership Innovations in Science and Technology, Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Global Sports Mentoring Program, IOWA International Writers, One Beat, Pan-African Youth Leadership, Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program.’

President of the association Ememe is a Hubert Humphrey Fellow and has a PhD in Leadership and Organizational Change from Walden University US.’

‘Durotoye, one of Africa’s leading Business Growth expert is a management Consultant and an Executive Leadership Coach with over 27 years’ experience.

‘He has a unique command of inspirational leadership that enables even the most successful executives aspire to greater heights, beyond their perceived boundaries of possibilities.

‘He runs one of Africa’s largest Business Leaders Networks where he mentors and coaches over 600 top business executives. His Business Leadership Network (BLN) provides full service support for corporate trainers, career professionals and business mentors.

‘His corporate client include Access Bank, GTBank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, First City Monument Bank, Fidelity Bank, United Bank for Africa, Stanbic IBTC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.’