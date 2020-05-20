Federal Character Commission Commissioner-designate, James Kolo dies, Gov. AbdulRasaq mourns

MICHAEL OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner-designate from Kwara State, James Kolo died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has immediately commiserated with the Edu community and the APC family over his sudden death.

AbdulRazaq described Kolo as a loyal party man and a team player whose death Tuesday morning is a great loss to his family, the people of Edu local government, and the entire state.

“We are devastated by the death of Mr. Kolo after recently falling ill. He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“We are consoled by the fact that he was a good man who got along with everybody that crossed his path. Many knew him for being a generous person. We commiserate with his family and pray the Almighty God to comfort them and rest his gentle soul.”

