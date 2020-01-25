Fear in Anambra govt House over car explosion

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

There was palpable fear around the Agu-Awka seat of power on Wednesday morning when a Mercedes Benz suddenly burst into flames in front of the State Government House.

It was learnt that the mysterious fire threw workers in the government house and members of security agencies into panic as they deployed measures to put it off to forestall any disaster.

According to a source, the panic was further heightened because the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano had just driven past the gate of the government house, into his office as he resumes work for the day, when the car suddenly went up in flame.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Asc Okadigbo Edwin described it as a minor one.

His words, “On the 22nd of Jan 2020 at about 10.26hours, a Mercedes with registration number EPE 952 FM caught fire in front of Anambra state Government House Awka.

“The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained as investigation is ongoing but could be linked to leakage of fuel.”

He said that the Anambra State Fire service responded immediately and the fire was brought under control within minutes adding that the NSCDC Rescue team led by SC Ochei Paul assisted in rescuing the driver of the vehicle and in controlling traffic to allow free flow of traffic.

