Fear grips Ondo community over killing of 70 year-old farmer

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The ancient town of Irun in Akoko North West local government area of Ondo State was thrown into confusion on Friday following the sudden death of a 70-year old popular farmer in the agrarian community.

The late farmer, Rapheal Ojo Osanyintuyi from Udao quarters, Oke Ase, Irun-Akoko reportedly left for his farm at Oke-Orikuta at Igbo Eegun near Surulere camp and later found dead in the farm as a result of alleged altercation of hot arguments with a Fulani herdsman that destroyed his crops.

Another version of the story hinted that a Fulani man came to the camp to report the lifeless body of late Osanyintuyi.

The source said a Fulani man was also matchetted by the mob linking the death with him.

The case was reported at Irun Akoko Divisional Police Station.

The police thereafter went to the farm to evacuate the corpse of the deceased farmer.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Irun-Akoko, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Gbenga Ogunleye, confirmed the incident, stressing that the corpse had been taken to State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko Mortuary while the injured man had been taken to hospital.

The DPO said investigation was going on over the incident.

For a better society

Total Views: 83 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

