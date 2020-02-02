FCT to explore concept of Community Policing

Favour Shuaib , Abuja.

FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has directed that 3 syndicate teams be set up to review existing security strategies with a view to enhancing them in the light of present and emerging challenges.

This directive was issued following the first monthly FCT Security Committee meeting for the year 2020.

The three Syndicate Teams will amongst other goals critically examine specific security challenges within the FCT, map out proactive measures of crime prevention and identify possible challenges towards achieving the FCTA’s security mandate.

The teams will each have as members representatives of the various security agencies in the FCT, traditional and religious leaders, all the six Area Council Chairmen, relevant Departments within the FCTA as well as the media.

All teams have 4 weeks to submit their reports at the next Security Committee meeting.

The Minister also said that the FCT will explore and consider the concept of Community Policing, which he said, will aid the Police Force in executing its functions.

While observing that drug consumption in the FCT was fueling most of the crimes that occur in the Territory, Malam Bello also expressed serious concern over what he described as the breakdown of societal values, leading to unruly behavior such as mob action, including attacks on security agents and FCTA staff on legitimate official duties which hitherto were unheard of in the FCT.

He however encouraged residents not to despair as the FCT Administration was taking all the necessary measures to safeguard lives and property of residents within the Territory

The Honourable Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, in her submission called for synergy amongst the various security agencies in the FCT, saying it is the only way that crime and criminality will be brought to a minimum.

The meeting had in attendance the Hon Minister of State Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, The Permanent Secretary Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, heads of the various security agencies in the FCT, Area Council Chairmen, religious and traditional rulers as well as heads of relevant Secretariats, Departments and Agencies of the FCTA.

