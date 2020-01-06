FCMB, Cornerstone Insurance lead gainers’ chart

The equity market Monday, traded in positive territory as the All Share Index (ASI) witnessed 0.8per cent increase to close at 27,185.09 index points.

The bourse traded 131.62 million units of shares valued at N2.09 billion across 1,672 deals.

The market capitalisation gained N94.22 billion to close at N13.12 trillion, indicating 0.72per cent increase compared to N13.03 trillion recorded on Friday.

FCMB performed best in the stock market with 10per cent gain to close at N2.09 followed by Cornerstone Insurance which gained 9.43per cent to close at N0.58.

Also, Unity Bank Plc gained 8.96per cent to close at N0.73, Wema Bank’s stock increased by 8.82per cent to close at N0.74 while Courteville Business Solutions rounded off the list with 8.33per cent gain to close at N0.26.

Meanwhile, PZ Cussons was the worst-performing stock as it dipped 9.73per cent of its value to close at N5.10 followed by Niger Insurance and Union Diagnostic, which both shed 9.09per cent each to close at N0.2. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 8.33per cent to close at N0.33 while Fidson Healthcare lost 5.56per cent to close at N2.65.

Zenith Bank was the most actively traded stock on the bourse with trades in 40.99 million units of shares valued at N796.3 million across 1,011 deals. UBA traded in 21.24 million shares at N165.06 million across 531 deals.

