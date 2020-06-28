FBI declares six Nigerians wanted over alleged N2.4bn internet fraud

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has declared six Nigerians wanted over their alleged involvement in fraudulent activities estimated at over $6m (N2.3bn).

The FBI made the disclosure in a tweet via its official Twitter account, stating that the suspects engaged in business email compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 million in losses.

According to the agency, the suspects are; Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson.

The FBI also said that the six of them were part of an operation that sent mails to thousands of businesses in the United States requesting fraudulent wire transfer.

The tweet reads, “ Help the FBI find six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in business email compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 million in losses.”

