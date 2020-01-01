Home News Fayose reacts to rumors about his health

Fayose reacts to rumors about his health

Islamic group blasts Fayose

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has spoken on speculations about his well-being.

Fayose allegedly has some health issues which has kept him away from the public scene.

On Wednesday, Fayose via his Twitter account said he only underwent a medical check up.

He debunked suggestions that he was admitted to a hospital.

He tweeted: “These “hailers”, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sulking.

“Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission.

“Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year”

For a better society

Total Views: 67 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Islamic group reacts to killing of man by four FRSC officers

Maulud Nabiyy: Obasa charges Muslims on Muhammad's teachings

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply