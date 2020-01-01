Fayose reacts to rumors about his health

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has spoken on speculations about his well-being.
Fayose allegedly has some health issues which has kept him away from the public scene.
On Wednesday, Fayose via his Twitter account said he only underwent a medical check up.
He debunked suggestions that he was admitted to a hospital.
He tweeted: “These “hailers”, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sulking.
“Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission.
“Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year”
