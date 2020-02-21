Fayose can never join ‘coronavirus infected’ APC – Aide

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been described as a Coronavirus infected party that someone of the status and pedigree of former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose can never join.

Media Aide to the former governor, Lere Olayinka, stated this in a statement to us on Friday in reaction to a statement by the APC in Ekiti State, that Fayose was not qualified to join the party.

Olayinka said “it is funny that the APC in Ekiti State lied and went further to react to its own lies.”

He added; “As I write, Fayose is presently in a meeting of major stakeholders of the PDP in Ekiti State in the house of Senator Clement Awoyelu.”

He admonished the ruling party to focus its attention on its non-performing government.

He described the report of Fayose’s threat to join APC should his adopted candidate for the State chairmanship of the PDP, Hon Bisi Kolawole, fails in the forthcoming State Congress as figment of the imagination of those peddling it.

“The story of Fayose’s threat to leave PDP for the APC is one of the lies from the APC factory of lies and it is even more childish that the party in Ekiti State went ahead to react to its own lies,” he said.

While saying there was nothing to attract any right thinking politician to the APC, Olayinka asked; “is it the killings and kidnappings going on across the country?

“Is it the pariah State that Nigeria has become such that USA had to place the country on visa restrictions? Is it the huge debt the country has been plunged into? Or is it the directionless state of the country?

“Is it the sacking of over 3,000 workers by the non-performing APC government in Ekiti State?

“Most importantly, is it the confused state of the APC, which has made even the State Chairman of the party in Ekiti State, Mr. Paul Omotoso, to join others in calling for the removal of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole?

“What is there in the APC to attract someone like Fayose, who is known for his stand in support of the masses of Nigeria that are being made to suffer more hardship by the APC government?

“They can continue to hallucinate about everything Ayodele Fayose, while he continues with his task of to rebuild the PDP in Ekiti State with a view to returning to power I’m 2022.”

