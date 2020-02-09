Fayose asks to explain whereabouts of N400m meant for reconstruction Ado-Akure road

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has been asked to explain the whereabouts of the N400 million meant for the reconstruction of the Ekiti portion of Ado and Akure road.

The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Hon Ade Ajayi, stated this while reacting to Fayose’s statement about the deplorable condition of Akure – Ado road.

He also asked him to explain why the contractor handling the project was removed by him.

Ajayi expressed surprise that the former governor could be describing the road as being deplorable, adding that, he allegedly misappropriated the N400 million naira set aside for the reconstruction of the road during the first tenure of governor Fayemi’s administration.

He added that, Mr Fayose left almost all the state roads untouched and inflated the few roads and the fly over he constructed.

Ajayi lamented that all the roads across the state are full of potholes which the present administration under Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi is busy fixing.

Fayose, who reacted through a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka said “The issue we are talking about is the deplorable condition of Ado – Akure Road. Even Fayemi himself can no longer ply the road with the level of security and the SUV that he uses.

“As per the allegation that somebody mismanaged funds, if they have any evidence that Gov Fayose committed any financial infraction as governor, they should inform the EFCC chapter of their party.

“They are coming up with lies that somebody earmarked N400 million. If Fayemi earmarked N400 million, why didn’t he use the money to fix the road? He spent four years from 2010 to 2014, so for four years, all he could do was to earmark money.

“The dualised portion of Ado – Ikere Road was rehabilitated by Fayose when he was governor. Fayose also extended the dualisation to Ikere Roundabout, if PDP was not robbed in the 2018 election, the arrangement was for that road to have been dualised to Amoye Grammar School, Ikere Ekiti.

“By now, what have they done? Fayemi is running to two years in office now, what have they done? The roads are there, APC is in government in Ondo State, APC is in government in Ekiti State, they cannot put resources together and make the road useable”.

