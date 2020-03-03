Fashola meets Governor Ayade during Verification Tour of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Reimbursement Of Expenditure Incurred On Federal Government Projects By State Governments To Cross River State
Minister of Works & Housing and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Reimbursement of Expenditure Incurred on Federal Government Projects by State Governments, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (right), Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Benedict Ayade (middle) and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Cross River State, Hon. Eteng Williams (left) during a post-Verification tour meeting on the Reimbursement of Expenditure Incurred on Federal Government Road Projects Executed by the Cross Rivers State Government in Calabar, Cross River State on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
