Fashola, Lawan, Tinubu, others at the Senate Joint Committee On Communications; Trade and Investment’s “One – Day Public Hearing On The Increasing Rate of Drop Calls and Other Unwholesome Practices By Telecommunications Network Operators in Nigeria That Have Robbed Nigerians Of Their Hard Earning billions of Naira” in Abuja

Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(right) and Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan(left) during the Senate Joint Committee on Communications;  Trade and Investment’s “One – Day Public Hearing on the Increasing Rate of Drops Calls and Other  Unwholesome Practices by Telecommunications Network Operators in Nigeria that Robbed Nigerians of their Hard Earning Billions of Naira” at the Senate Conference  Hall 0.22, Senate New Building on Wednesday, February  19, 2020.

