Fashola, Dangote inspect ongoing reconstruction of Apapa – Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway n Lagos

A cross section of the ongoing reconstruction with reinforcement at Section 3 from Cele Bus-Stop to Antony during an inspection tour. INSET: Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(middle), Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote(left) and Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin during the inspection of the ongoing construction work on Apapa – Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway: Section 1 Sub -Sections A,B,D and Sections 3 & 4 in Lagos on Saturday , 28th,  December 2019.

