Fashola at the commissioning of Woodhill Estate under Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) Cooperative Housing Development Loan in  Abuja

Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(right) flanked by Managing Director, Perfect Estate Developers Ltd, Arc. Dayo Babatunde (middle) and others as he presents keys to one of the beneficiaries, Commandant NSCDC (Civil Defence), Mr. Chike Alpha(left), during the commissioning of Woodhill Estate under the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria(FMBN) Cooperative Housing Development Loan at the Woodhill Estate, Kuje, FCT, Abuja on Monday, February 17, 2020.

